Englewood considering asking for voter support for $42M in parks improvements

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The wear and tear of decades of family fun at many popular public parks is taking its toll, according to Englewood's Parks, Recreation, Library and Golf Department.

"We know we have aging infrastructure," explained Christina Underhill, director of Englewood Parks. "Many of our facilities are 20-plus years old."

She listed them off: "Pirates Cove is 21 years old next year. We have a recreation center that'll be 40 next year. We have irrigation systems that are 47 years old. Typically, they don't last more than 20, 25 years."

The department has identified improvements and updates needed across several locations: Pirates Cove, the Englewood Recreation Center, Barde Park, Belleview Park, Clarkson-Amherst Park, Cushing Park, Miller Park, Northwest Greenbelt Park, Rotolo Park and other irrigation systems and native planting opportunities. Click through the following slideshow for details on each one:

The total cost of the plans right now is $42 million. Englewood City Council will consider a possible ballot question to ask voters to support the effort. Voters would need to approve the 4-mill property tax increase to fund the projects.



Parks enhancements: $24,115,000

Pirates Cove enhancements: $6,300,000

Englewood Recreation Center: $7,705,000

Permits and Project Manager: $2,907,000

"If it does pass and it is successful, in three years we have to complete 85% of these projects," Underhill said. "People can start using these parks within three years of passing this bond. It won't be 20 years out."

The annual cost to homeworkers is expected around $30 per $100,000 of home value. For example, if passed, a homeowner with a home valued at $500,000 would pay an extra $150.20 per year.

"With property taxes going up a little bit, this could be a challenge for many people to pay that annually, and we are respectful of that as well," Underhill said. "But again, it is investing back into the community."

There is a possibility for the project total to change, which could also impact the breakdown of the property tax increase. On July 15, Englewood City Council will consider adding a new pool at Miller Field to the project list, which would bring the improvement totals to around $50 million.

The parks department is encouraging the community to share their thoughts before the council votes on the ballot language.

"Ask those questions or provide opposition if they don't want to see a project move forward," Underhill said. "It's a good time to do that."

The first hearing of the bond proposition will be at the July 22 Englewood City Council meeting.