Denver metro school starts off school year with new library thanks to alumnus

THORNTON, Colo. — Students at Pinnacle Charter School in Thornton started off a new school year with something they've never had — a school library — thanks to one of their latest alumni.

Last year for his senior project, Anthony Henriquez decided his school needed a library. Following Denver7's coverage, a nonprofit that provides books to children made it happen!

An under-used meeting room near the school's front double doors has been transformed into Pinnacle High's first library.

"Our students, overall, they deserve the very best, and they were having to cross the street — a major intersection — to get books," said Principal Leslie Foster. "Now they can come down, and when finished with essays and assignments, they can have a quiet place to eat. Our students are really excited about the selection because they contributed to what books are here."

After consulting with staff and the student body about which books they wanted, the nonprofit Burning Through Pages found, collected, and donated the initial 2,000 to 3,000 books. There are also a couple thousand books ready to be added.

"And it's all because of community members just being excited about Anthony's story," said Sunny Sheldon with Burning Through Pages.

"What's really cool is students will walk into this room and audibly gasp. They're just so excited, and their hands are on books within 30 seconds!" said Foster.

A dozen people worked all summer long collecting, cataloging and shelving the books so students could begin the year with a ready-to-go library.

Pinnacle students Denver7 talked to in the school hallway said they'd already discovered the library in the early days of this school year.

"I like to be in there," said senior Cavian Cruz. "It helps me study, as well."

"After I'm done with my work, I just come here and read," said sophomore Zade.

Anthony has moved on from Pinnacle. He graduated in the spring and is now a freshman at Metropolitan State University of Denver.

Though he's not directly reaping the fruits of his labor, he said his goal was to build a library for all the other students behind him, including his little brother.

"That's why I'm going to become a teacher because you want to give what you didn't have. And I didn't have this, you know?," said Henriquez.

Albert Einstein once said, "The only thing you absolutely have to know is the location of the library." At Pinnacle Charter High School, that's now Room 130, just across from the front office.