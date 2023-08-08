Colorado farm sanctuary reaches goal to expand property, create better life for animals

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A Colorado sanctuary that has been trying to keep up with the growing number of animals in its care has reached its goal of expansion.

"Everybody came through for us," said Andrea Davis, founder of Broken Shovels Farm Sanctuary in Henderson. "They wanted to see this happen. They wanted to see this magical thing for an animal sanctuary."

After going through months of hardship, Davis said they've finally reached the light at the end of the tunnel.

"With the help of your viewers, obviously. It was a huge, huge help for us to make this dream a reality," said Davis.

Denver7 shared the sanctuary's fundraising efforts over the past month. The farm's current space in Adams County is no longer big enough to accommodate all of the animals, Davis told Denver7 back in July. The land was also damaged by severe weather.

After their story aired, they were able to reach their goal to purchase the land next door.

"Today we are receiving the keys and taking possession of the new property," she said. "It is a huge weight off of my shoulders."

Davis said she was overwhelmed by all of the support, not only the donations but the kind messages that came with them, from people all over the world.

"So much generosity from people who'd never even been here before had never maybe even never heard of us or didn't even know that Colorado has a rescue [like this]," she said.

Davis said there's still a lot of work to do to get the land ready, but soon the eight acres will be filled with animals, allowing them to nearly double their property.

"All of our animals are going to be happier and healthier and, you know, live even better lives than they were since they were rescued," she said.

Davis said the cows will be the first new residents at the new property once it's ready. She's hoping that'll happen in about a month.

"I have the keys to the new property, and the keys to our future here at the sanctuary," she said.

The sanctuary will be hosting a fundraising event called Pizza & Snoot Boops at the Sanctuary on Saturday, August 19. The community is invited to attend and meet the animals. Click here for tickets.