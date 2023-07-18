Adams County farm sanctuary closer to expansion goal thanks to generous Denver7 viewers

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A struggling Colorado animal sanctuary that has been dealing with several problems over the past year is one step closer to reaching its expansion goal thanks to generous Denver7 viewers.

Broken Shovels Farm Sanctuary's current space in Adams County is not longer big enough to accommodate all of the animals, founder Andrea Davis told Denver7 earlier this month. The land was also damaged by severe weather.

The sanctuary is hoping to move into a neighboring property that will better serve the animals. They launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to collect money for the move.

After Denver7's story aired, the sanctuary says it saw an overwhelming community response.

"We were able to raise $30,000 in the days following the story that came out," said Davis. "It was so meaningful that so many people reached out and said, 'We believe in what you're doing. We love what you're doing. We we want to support you.'"

The sanctuary is home to more than 500 farm animals that have been rescued after being abused and/or neglected.

Davis said the property has been hit with more rain and flooding than ever before. Thankfully, another 10 acres of land has become available next door, which would allow them to double their space and improve the animals' quality of life. They're hoping to close the deal at the end of the month.

Davis said the sanctuary was also one of three charities Colorado Gov. Jared Polis chose to help with money raised during the Inaugural Ball.

They still need another $50,000 in order for the expansion to happen. A donor has agreed to match donations up to $100,000.

Even though they're still not quite at their goal yet, the help so far has been a weight lifted off their shoulders and some light at the end of the tunnel.

"Being able to make everything bigger and better and happier for all of the animals over here, it'll be life changing for them," said Davis.

