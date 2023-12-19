Parker girl fundraises for special gift for children with Scoliosis, packaged with greater mission in mind

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — 9-year-old Sydney Black of Parker wears a brace 20 hours a day in hopes of straightening the curve in her spine. She’s not alone. Dr. Jaren Riley, a pediatric orthopedic surgeon at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, treats hundreds of patients with Scoliosis every year.

“One percent of the world’s population has scoliosis, which is actually a pretty big number,” Dr. Riley said.

Girls are more likely than boys to need bracing. But in addition to being uncomfortable, it can make girls like Sydney feel different. Sydney said she’s been made fun of for her brace, but her confidence got a boost earlier this year when she received a special doll. Mattel makes version of Barbie’s little sister Chelsea wearing a brace.

“Once I found these it made me feel like I wasn't alone,” Sydney said.

Sydney wanted other girls wearing braces to know they’re not alone. So she and her siblings started raising money with a lemonade stand that Denver7 profiled in June. Parker United Methodist Church also helped raised money, along with family and friends. Their goal was to buy 50 Chelsea dolls. They ended up raising $4,700 and were able to buy 870 dolls.

The Black family made their first delivery of more than 200 dolls to Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children for Dr. Riley to distribute to his patients with scoliosis. They plan to donate others to an orthopedic practice in California.

The family has also started the club “Sydney’s Bench” to connect families dealing with Scoliosis. A QR code on the back of each Chelsea doll package will allow other children to join. Dr. Riley said that community is important.

“The doll is great, but having the potential to talk with someone, we get that request all the time,” he said.

