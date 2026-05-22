DENVER — An early morning fire destroyed the iconic City Park bandstand in late March, but City Park Jazz is committed to keeping its summer concert series going.

The board of directors found a mobile stage to place in the same spot in City Park to keep all 10 free shows on the calendar.

Hear more about what's next for City Park Jazz and the bandstand in our report below.

City Park Jazz finds solution to keep summer concerts going after bandstand fire

After news of the fire spread on social media, City Park Jazz received an immediate response from the community, including donations from neighbors and local businesses.

David Flomberg, director of marketing for the City Park Jazz board, said the response has been overwhelming.

"It was really validating to see the community show up as quickly as they have, and as committed as they have been to ensuring that City Park Jazz continues, and this is our 40th season," he said.

Despite the challenges, organizers are also expanding accessibility by adding a new shuttle van service from the Denver Nature and Science Museum to City Park. They are also keeping access to free water at stands at the event for anyone who needs it.

City Park Jazz is set to kick off on Sunday, June 7, with DJ Williams Band.

Before the kickoff event, supporters can attend a charity brunch with Denver Dazzle Sunday May 24. Two times are available — 10:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Ticket proceeds will benefit City Park Jazz. You can find more information on the Denver Dazzle website.

The City Park Jazz season will run from June 7 until Aug. 9. Shows are Sunday nights from 6-9 p.m.

You can also find more information on how to support City Park Jazz on their website.