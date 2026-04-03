After removing 100+ traffic cameras in 2025, CDOT preps to install new, state-managed ones | The Follow Up

DENVER — After removing more than 130 traffic cameras around the state last summer, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) has started a project to install new, state-managed cameras, including several in remote areas.

In September 2025, Denver7 began hearing from residents about the missing cameras, and reached out to CDOT to learn more about the issue. Charles Marsh, CDOT's northwest regional communications manager, explained that the department's contract with a third-party vendor expired in July 2025. The vendor operated 136 traffic cameras.

Read our previous in-depth story on this development below.

Traffic News More than 130 CDOT traffic cameras have been removed around Colorado Stephanie Butzer

Ultimately, instead of working with another third party, CDOT decided to build and operate its own permanent, state-owned and state-managed camera system — a process that was already underway back in September, Marsh told Denver7. That would start with replacing 66 of the original 136 cameras, he said, adding that the number was limited due to budget and infrastructure limitations.

In CDOT's press release Friday, it noted that only about 90 cameras were removed last summer. Denver7 is working to confirm which number is correct. We will update this story once we do.

Several of the new 66 cameras will go up in remote areas where people rely on them to view highway conditions, CDOT said. The department listened to public feedback when identifying where to place the new permanent cameras.

CDOT Heavy snow covers Colorado Highway 14 on Cameron Pass in January 2023.

In the meantime, CDOT acknowledged that "coverage was critical" in some places, and travelers and residents needed a temporary fix. As a short-term and cost-effective solution, the department decided to position solar-powered cameras on existing infrastructure or portable trailers. That included Highway 40 on Berthoud Pass, Highway 40 on Rabbit Ears Pass, Highway 14 on Cameron Pass, Highway 133 on McClure Pass and the Nordic Center on Highway 65 in Mesa County.

In September, Denver7 received an email from one resident who was particularly concerned about the lack of cameras on Cameron Pass, which now has a temporary camera setup: "These are (or were) vital cameras near Cameron Pass, especially people who commute or work, using this major highway... Driving in the mountains can be dangerous, especially in the winter, and these cameras help us to know before we go."

Colorado Department of Transportation CDOT's traffic camera map as of April 3, 2026

In a press release issued on Friday, CDOT said it had started the installation project on Monday in south-central Colorado, specifically at the intersection of Highway 24 and Highway 285 at Antero Junction, as well as Highway 24 near Manitou Springs and Highway 67 near Cripple Creek.

Drivers won't feel major impacts from this, as most of the work will happen off of the roadway.

The 66 state-owned cameras are expected to be ready and live by fall 2027.

CDOT released the below map, which outlines where the new cameras will be installed. Click here to view the map in a new window.

However, travelers looking for insight on conditions on the roadways can still check COtrip.org by using the Road Conditions layer.

To find the Road Conditions layer on the map, go to COTrip.org, find the map, and locate the layers menu on the right side. Below is a screenshot of where to find this information.

Colorado Department of Transportation