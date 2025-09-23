More than 130 CDOT traffic cameras have been removed around Colorado — here's how they plan to solve the issue

DENVER — More than 130 traffic cameras along Colorado's highways were removed this summer, but the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is working on a solution.

After Denver7 began hearing from residents about the missing cameras, we reached out to the CDOT to learn more about how this issue came about and how the department plans to fix it.

Charles Marsh, CDOT's northwest regional communications manager, responded to us. In addition to parts of the eastern plains, northwest Colorado is where many cameras are missing.

Colorado Department of Transportation

Marsh explained that CDOT's contract for operating 136 traffic cameras expired in July 2025, and they have been looking for a new way to restore the cameras.

"We issued a request for bids to renew the services, but only two companies responded — both with costs that were high and not fiscally responsible," he said. "As a result, the 136 camera feeds were discontinued and corresponding icons were removed from the COtrip Planner App and COtrip.org."

So, what happens now?

CDOT is planning on building and operating its own permanent, state-owned camera system — a process that is already underway, Marsh told Denver7.

"Unfortunately, due to budget and infrastructure limitations, we are only able to replace 66 of the original 136 cameras. The construction and operations of these new cameras will take time," he said.

Those 66 cameras will go up at prioritized locations beginning this September, with consideration given to traffic volume, weather conditions and availability of supporting infrastructure, like fiber or cell coverage, Marsh said.

"For example, the areas along CO 14 previously served by two cameras lack both fiber and cellular connectivity, making them ineligible for replacement at this time," he said.

"Full completion" is expected by the fall of 2027, Marsh said, adding that travelers should expect a gap in camera coverage until then.

However, they can still check conditions on COtrip.org by using the Road Conditions layer.

Visitors who now go to COtrip.org will see a message about these cameras.

Colorado Department of Transportation

To find the Road Conditions layer on the map, go to COTrip.org, find the map, and locate the layers menu on the right side.

There, you can explore road conditions as well as traffic speeds, weather radar, weather alerts, construction, chain/traction law, mile points and more.

Colorado Department of Transportation