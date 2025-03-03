Watch Now
Zoe Saldaña wins first Oscar, sweeping awards season as best supporting actress in 'Emilia Pérez'

Zoe Saldaña has earned her first Academy Award for best supporting actress.
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Zoe Saldana accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for "Emilia Perez" during the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
The win Sunday night for her performance in "Emilia Pérez" adds to a collection of successes for the star this awards season.

Saldaña won her first Golden Globe in January, and notched wins at the British Academy Film Awards, the Critics Choice Awards and the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Saldaña played down-on-her-luck lawyer Rita Castro who is hired by a Mexican drug lord to help facilitate gender-affirming surgery.

The other nominees were Monica Barbaro, Ariana Grande, Isabella Rossellini and Felicity Jones. Last year's winner, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, presented the award.

