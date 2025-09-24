Watch: In his first monologue back on air, Jimmy Kimmel addresses the comments that got him suspended

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel addressed – but stopped short of apologizing for – the comments about Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin that led to his show being pulled from the air for four weeknights in his first show back on the air Tuesday.

“I do want to make something clear, because it's important to me as a human, and that is – you understand that it was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man,” a choked-up Kimmel said. “I don't think there's anything funny about it.”

“Nor was it my intention to blame any specific group for the actions – it was a deeply disturbed individual,” he continued. “That was really the opposite of the point I was trying to make, but to some, that felt ill timed or unclear or maybe both, and for those who think I did point a finger, I get why you're upset.”

“If the situation was reversed, there's a good chance I would have felt the same way.”

Kimmel’s show, of course, was temporarily yanked after he accused conservatives of trying to “score political points from” Kirk’s assassination and claimed the alleged gunman of being “one of them.”

The show started with a bit making light of the nationwide anticipation of Kimmel’s return to the airwaves. He began his monologue by thanking the many people who reached out in support of him during his suspension, including viewers, industry pals and even his political opponents.

About six-and-a-half minutes into the show, he got emotional while addressing the comments that sparked controversy.

His monologue racked up nearly 12 million views in the 12 hours after it was posted Tuesday evening. You can watch it below: