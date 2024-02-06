Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Tickets to see Usher in Denver open for presale Wednesday

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Usher to headline 2024 Super Bowl halftime show
Posted at 1:11 PM, Feb 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-06 15:11:24-05

DENVER — Tickets to see Usher at Ball Arena open for presale Wednesday, Live Nation Entertainment announced in a news release.

Usher will perform in Denver on Sept. 17, 2024 as part of a nationwide tour that hits 24 cities in total. It starts in August at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C. and ends Oct. 29 at the United Center in Chicago.

Citi cardmembers and Verizon customers will get first dibs at the Denver tickets, beginning Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. For more information and to snag your spot at the Ball Arena show, click here.

Usher’s highly anticipated ninth studio album COMING HOME comes out just a few days on Feb. 9.

Then on Sunday, Feb. 11, the 8-time Grammy award-winning artist will take the stage as the headliner for the Super Bowl Half Time Show.

Usher will headline 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas

Scripps News

Usher will headline 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas

Elina Tarkazikis
9:31 AM, Sep 24, 2023

This will not be Usher’s first time performing at the Super Bowl, though.. In 2011, he appeared as a guest with the Black Eyed Peas during their halftime performance.

Presale for Usher's tour runs through the week before tickets open to the general public next Monday, Feb. 12 at 10 a.m.

The tour comes on the heels of Usher's 2-year Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM, and as he celebrates 30 years in the music industry, Live Nation said. Usher has been a judge on the singing competition "The Voice." Plus, he's appeared in movies like "hustlers."

Not only that, but Usher also served on a 2016 governmental cultural mission to Cuba as part of President Barack Obama's Presidential Committee for Arts and Humanities, according to Live Nation.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | February 6, 11am

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
7daystoendhunger.jpg

Community

Donate to help end hunger