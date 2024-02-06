Tickets to see Usher in Denver open for presale Wednesday

DENVER — Tickets to see Usher at Ball Arena open for presale Wednesday, Live Nation Entertainment announced in a news release.

Usher will perform in Denver on Sept. 17, 2024 as part of a nationwide tour that hits 24 cities in total. It starts in August at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C. and ends Oct. 29 at the United Center in Chicago.

Citi cardmembers and Verizon customers will get first dibs at the Denver tickets, beginning Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. For more information and to snag your spot at the Ball Arena show, click here.

Usher’s highly anticipated ninth studio album COMING HOME comes out just a few days on Feb. 9.

Then on Sunday, Feb. 11, the 8-time Grammy award-winning artist will take the stage as the headliner for the Super Bowl Half Time Show.

Scripps News Usher will headline 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas Elina Tarkazikis

This will not be Usher’s first time performing at the Super Bowl, though.. In 2011, he appeared as a guest with the Black Eyed Peas during their halftime performance.

Presale for Usher's tour runs through the week before tickets open to the general public next Monday, Feb. 12 at 10 a.m.

The tour comes on the heels of Usher's 2-year Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM, and as he celebrates 30 years in the music industry, Live Nation said. Usher has been a judge on the singing competition "The Voice." Plus, he's appeared in movies like "hustlers."

Not only that, but Usher also served on a 2016 governmental cultural mission to Cuba as part of President Barack Obama's Presidential Committee for Arts and Humanities, according to Live Nation.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | February 6, 11am