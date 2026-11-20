MORRISON, Colo. — The concert season may be over at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, but don't tell that to the people still making the climb up its famous rows.

"There’s never nothing going on here," said Furman Brown. "There’s always something."

Brown would know.

Long after the final encore of the season, he's still showing up at Red Rocks, walking the steps, soaking in the scenery and enjoying a place that's become much more than a concert venue.

"I come here to hike," Brown said. "Bette Midler and the Doobie Brothers was my first concert a thousand years ago. It's just a place you come to feel small, part of something big. It's been a healing spot for me."

For Brown, the amphitheater remains a daily destination even when no artists are taking the stage.

What row am I on?" he asked himself while climbing. "Thirty-nine, I think."

And for him, there's still plenty to see.

"Always something," Brown said. "I've seen rattlesnakes, people getting scared of rattlesnakes. Came and saw a high school graduation here. That was special."

Mike Castellucci

While visitors continue finding their way up the iconic seating rows, a different tradition has paused for the season.

For the first time in months, performers are no longer filing through the backstage tunnel, one of Red Rocks' most famous spaces, adding their signatures to a wall already covered with music history.

"When performers come, they say, 'We want to go in the tunnel,'" said Tad Bowman, venue director for Red Rocks.

Bowman says the venue remains a bucket-list destination for artists around the world.

"It really has become a magical experience for people," Bowman said. "Amazing to watch how the performers talk about this being a bucket list for them."

Now visitors have another attraction waiting above the stage.

Historian, archivist and curator Hannah Miller recently helped create a new exhibit that walks guests through the history of Red Rocks and the people who helped shape it.

"It's loosely a timeline when you enter, from when the amphitheater opened in 1941," Miller said.

Mike Castellucci

The exhibit gives visitors a chance to explore the story of Red Rocks, from its earliest days to its rise as one of the world's most recognizable music venues.

Inside and out, there is still plenty to discover.

For Brown, that may be the best reason to visit when the crowds are gone.

"If you live here, and you haven't come when there's no concert, it is so worth the morning, the day," he said. "It's a gym without paying a monthly fee and you'll never forget it."

The music may stop for the season, but at Red Rocks, the experience keeps playing on.