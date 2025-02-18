Phish moving Colorado shows to a new stadium – and a new weekend – in 2025

The popular jam band Phish has announced its summer 2025 tour dates, which include a break from recent Colorado tradition.

The band will play three shows at Folsom Field in Boulder over the Fourth of July weekend. For more than a decade, they had played Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City over Labor Day weekend.

Tickets go on sale on Feb. 28. Travel packages for the Boulder shows go on sale this Wednesday, Feb. 19, according to the University of Colorado Athletics Department.

Phish hail from Vermont, but hold a special place in the hearts of many Coloradans. The state was the first outside of New England that the band ventured to back in the 80s, according to the Colorado Music Experience.

The band, a first-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee this year, kicks off its tour in New Hampshire on June 20 and makes stops in Pennsylvania and Texas before coming to Boulder. Phish goes on a solo acoustic tour in March and plays eight West Coast shows in April.

Go here for the full list of tour dates.