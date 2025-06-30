Metallica’s weekend in Denver broke not one, but two records as the band wrapped up their M72 World Tour

DENVER — Metallica closed their M72 World Tour with a fantastic showing in Denver this past week — and we’re not just talking about their two sold-out shows.

The heavy metal band brought over 152,000 fans across two sold-out nights to the stadium on Friday and Sunday, with the back-to-back performances setting a new two-show attendance record for the venue, according to LiveNation.

As if that wasn’t enough, the band’s All Within My Hands foundation and the Denver Red Cross partnered for a blood drive that also made history, a spokeperson for LiveNation said.

Denver Red Cross partners with Metallica for most successful blood drive ever in CO Shannon Ogden

Held on Monday and Tuesday of last year at Empower Field, the drive “became the largest in Denver Red Cross history, collecting 240 units of lifesaving blood,” LiveNation officials said.

The Red Cross told Denver7's Shannon Ogden it was their most successful Colorado blood drive ever, with 240 units of blood donated. That amount will save 240 lives.

Fans who donated to the cause got an exclusive Red Cross x Metallica t-shirt and a behind-the-scenes look at the stage build for the weekend’s show, they added.

The metal band’s M72 World Tour played 21 North American stadium shows throughout April, May and June of this year, with the final leg featuring other big names in music including Pantera, Limp Bizkit, Suicidal Tendencies and Ice Nine Kills.