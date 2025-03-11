Meow Wolf to set up seventh location in New York City

Meow Wolf plans to set up its seventh location in the historic Seaport neighborhood of Manhattan. The immersive art museum made the announcement at the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in Austin.

“This city has given the world so much groundbreaking art and culture, and as a New Yorker myself, where my family and I proudly call home, I’m incredibly proud that we’re bringing something truly unique to this historic and ever-evolving creative hub,” Meow Wolf CEO Jose Tolosa said.

East Coast fans were asking Meow Wolf for an installation closer to home, Meow Wolf said in a news release.

After starting in Santa Fe in 2008, Meow Wolf has expanded to Denver, Las Vegas, Houston and Los Angeles.

The theme of the new New York location and opening date have not yet been announced. Meow Wolf works with local artists for each of its exhibitions to create an experience that reflects each individual city.

"We’re creating something with a level of creative ambition and next-generation storytelling that pushes beyond anything we’ve done before—an experience that truly belongs in this city," Meow Wolf Co-Founder and Chief Vision Officer Vince Kadlubek said.

For those who don't know, Meow Wolf is not a traditional immersive experience, selfie museum or escape room. It's an interactive art experience that follows a narrative, where every visitor becomes part of the story.