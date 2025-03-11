"Love Is Blind" Season 9 set in Denver, Netflix announces Sunday

DENVER — Season 9 of the reality TV show "Love Is Blind" is set in Denver, the official companion site to Netflix announced on Sunday.

A new group of men and women from Denver will date each other through a “pod” experience where they can only hear one another and don’t physically see their partner until after they decide to get engaged. The newly engaged couples are then followed day to day as they meet one another’s families and friends. The show finishes with a wedding where the couples either decide to move forward with marriage or walk away.

The show did not announce an air date or who the contestants are on the Denver season.

“Love Is Blind” cast Denver singles back in 2023 and started filming the season in late February of 2024, our partners at The Denver Post reported. Denver has seen a few reality TV shows film in the Mile High City recently. In addition to numerous HGTV programs, Lifetime’s “Married at First Sight” debuted a Denver season in 2024, according to The Denver Post.

There has been a push over the last several years to increase incentives for TV show and film crews to shoot in Colorado.

There have been several major motion pictures that have been set somewhere in Colorado, but only a few have actually been shot here. Whether it's movies, TV shows, music videos or video games, if it's shot in Colorado, the state offers up to a22% rebate on project expenses. As part of a bill passed during last year's legislative session, a production company must make at least $100,000 in expenditures for it to be eligible for the credit. $5 million is the maximum amount the state can credit companies in one calendar year.

To qualify for the rebate, at least 50% of the cast and crew hired must be local.

