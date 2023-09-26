Ice Castles returning to Colorado in a new location this winter

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. – Winter is coming, Colorado… and so are the Ice Castles.

After a two-year hiatus, the family friendly winter attraction amid sculpted ice is returning to the Centennial State, though at a different location than in previous years.

After a successful few years in Dillon and a failed attempt to move the attraction to Silverthorne, the Utah-based company announced Tuesday it had found a new home in Cripple Creek for the 2023 season.

“Cripple Creek is ecstatic to host Ice Castles this year,” said Cripple Creek Mayor Milford Ashworth in prepared remarks. “We are the perfect frozen destination during wintertime and are looking forward to a beautiful season with Ice Castles at the forefront.”

The city already hosts its annual Ice Festival in mid-February, so the addition of the Ice Castles will no doubt make it one of the top destinations to go to in Colorado this winter.

Construction on the Ice Castles is expected to begin in late October or early November, with approximately 20 ice artisans working around the clock for 8 weeks to bring the acre-sized playgrounds to life.

AJ Mellor

“We are excited to be back in Colorado this winter,” said Ice Castles' CEO Kyle Standifird. "Our team is dedicated to creating an unforgettable experience in Cripple Creek that complements the natural beauty of the area while providing a unique and immersive experience for guests."

The acclaimed winter attraction features tunnels, caverns, towers, fountains, slides, and crawl spaces built entirely from ice using icicles that are grown, harvested, and hand-placed by professional ice artisans.

At night, the site is illuminated by color-changing LED lights that are embedded inside the ice.

Ice Castles typically opens in late December or early January, depending on the weather, and remains open until early March.

The Utah-based company will have 3 other locations this winter in Utah, Minnesota, and New Hampshire. The winter event company will also roll out a new attraction, Winter Realm, in New York and Wisconsin, featuring seasonal elements such as winter sleigh rides, ice skating and a whimsical light walk.

