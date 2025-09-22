Ice Castles return to Cripple Creek, Silverthorne this winter to celebrate attraction's 15th anniversary

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. — The Ice Castles are returning to Cripple Creek and the Outlets at Silverthorne this winter to celebrate the attraction's 15th anniversary.

“We’re so excited to return to Silverthorne, where our first commercial Ice Castles came to life. Celebrating 15 years of magic here feels like coming full circle. We are grateful for the continued support of the Town of Silverthorne and Outlets at Silverthorne," Ice Castles, LLC, Founder Brent Christensen said.

Construction on both Ice Castles locations will begin in late October as nearly two dozen artists will spend weeks constructing the frozen fortresses. They are then expected to open in late-December, depending on the weather, and could stay open until early March.

This will be the third installment of the Ice Castles in Cripple Creek. After a successful few years in Dillon, the Utah-based company found a new home in Cripple Creek in 2023.

The one-acre icy tundra is complete with towers, slides, fountains and caves with color-changing, LED lights that glow within the walls.

The idea for Ice Castles came about when its founder was trying to build a winter playground for his children in the front yard of their home in Alpine, Utah.

The company will have three other Ice Castles across the U.S., similarly to years prior. You can find more information and tickets here.