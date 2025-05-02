7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: May 2-4, 2025

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. It’s Cinco de Mayo this weekend, Denver — so please, don’t tell anyone it’s Mexico’s Independence Day

Want food? Drinks? How about Chihuahua races, a taco eating contest, a low rider car show, activities for the kiddos, artisans, crafters and much more? It’s all happening at the Cinco de Mayo Festival both Saturday and Sunday at Denver’s Civic Center Park from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Getting in is free, but we can’t guarantee that the foods or drink will be. Learn more here.

2. If you’re not going just for the drinks, then head to Westwood for a more… accurate Cinco de Mayo Festival

Head to Denver’s Westwood neighborhood for the 5th annual Cinco de Mayo en Westwood community celebration, an event that honors the historical significance of the Battle of Puebla and supports the cultural preservation of the Westwood community. There will be music, danza Mexika, mariachi, lucha libre, Mexican food, ballet folklorico and much more. It happens Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Morrison Rd. between S. Patton Ct. and S. Quitman St. More info. here.

3. What? You thought the party was over? No way, José! Greeley is also hosting its own Cinco de Mayo Festival

Head to downtown Greeley for its Cinco de Mayo celebration which will feature a variety of activities for all ages, including an array of vendors and food trucks selling unique goods, a car show, live musical and dance performances, and much more. It’s happening Sunday from moon to 6 p.m. at 9th St. Plaza and 9th Ave. More info. here.

4. Looking for something different? First Friday Jazz Hop returns to Five Points

The sounds and energy of live jazz music will take over the heart of Denver's Five Points neighborhood with an evening of free music — from soulful tributes to high-energy Afro-Cuban rhythms — performed by local artists at various venues, restaurants, and small businesses along the historic Welton Street corridor. It's happening Friday from 5 p.m. to midnight.

5. Kickoff the summer in Pueblo this weekend

Look, we know it's spring, but it's kind of starting to feel like summer, OK? Start your summer off right and “kickoff” the summer season on the Pueblo Riverwalk. The city will have discounted boat rides, live entertainment, and fun for the whole family! The fun starts Friday at noon and goes through Sunday. More info. and tickets can be found here.

6. Experience the Magic of Orchids at the Denver Orchid Society Show and sale!

Spring is in the air, and so is the enchanting beauty of orchids! The Denver Orchid Society invites you to its annual Orchid Show and Sale, set to take place at the Denver Botanic Gardens, Mitchell Hall on Saturday, May 3, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday, May 4, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. This year’s theme, “Orchid Magic,” promises to immerse visitors in a world of breathtaking orchid displays, vibrant colors, and exotic blooms that seem almost otherworldly. Tickets and more info. here.

7. SeriesFest: Season 11

SeriesFest is a non-profit organization dedicated to championing artists at the forefront of episodic storytelling. With year-round educational programs, initiatives supporting underserved voices, and professional development opportunities, SeriesFest inspires, educates, and connects a worldwide community of creators. Their annual festival, which takes place through Sunday, is happening at the SieFilm Center. More info. here.

BONUS —

Harmony of Children All Choir Concert at

There is nothing more uplifting than the sound of children singing together, especially as they share their wishes, hopes, and dreams in song. Please join The Denver Children's Choir as over 300 voices, ages 7-17, present their concert, “Harmony of Children: Wishes, Hopes, and Dreams.” It's happening Saturday from 4 - 6 p.m. at the University of Denver, Newman Center for the Performing Arts, June Swaner Gates Hall.