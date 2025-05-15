7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: May 16-18, 2025

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. The Colfax Marathon is back for another year of running fun

The Colfax Marathon weekend is back with thousands of runners expected in the two-day event, happening Saturday and Sunday. Other races like the half-marathon and the Urban 10 Mile are still available, and spots for the marathon are filling up. More info. and to register, click here.

2. If you’re into classical music, the Colorado Mahler Fest is happening this weekend in Boulder

Gustav Mahler once famously said that a symphony “must be like the world. It must embrace everything.” In this spirit, this year’s MahlerFest will use his Sixth Symphony as a starting point to explore the themes defiance, protest, resistance and remembrance – this year’s theme for the music fest. Music from Korngold's Symphony, Totenfeier, and an opera by Viktor Ulmmann written in Theresienstadt, will also be showcased. Information about the series of concerts, going on from Wednesday through Sunday, can be found here.

3. Head to Grand Junction for the Grand Valley River Fest

If you’re looking for some fun outdoors, head out to Colorado’s Western Slope for the Grand Valley River Fest, happening all day Saturday. There will be a gear swap, a rubber ducky scramble, paddle board jousting and fitness paddle contest, a community paddle, SUP Yoga, a throw bag tournament and more. More info. here.

4. Not ready for the Colfax Marathon? Do the Colfax 5K instead

Look, I can’t even run for more than 30 seconds straight, so if that’s not motivation enough to run a 5K if you’re able to do it, I don’t know what is. The Colfax 5K allows you to run with your dog as well. The main 5K is at 9 a.m. Saturday, and there is an additional 5K for just the Girls On The Run starting at 10:30 a.m. if you’d like to stay and watch. More info. here.

5. CPR Classical presents: The Spiritual Project

The Spirituals Project presents a Choral Festival, part of their triennial programming intended to support their mission— “to preserve and revitalize the music and teachings of the sacred songs called ‘Spirituals.’” Guest choirs, including the Denver Choir League under the direction of Kali Paguirigan. The event takes place Saturday from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the Newman Center for the Performing Arts, Gates Concert Hall at DU. For tickets and more info., click here.

6. Sun Valley’s Viaduct Night Market returns Saturday

If you want to get out of the house but don’t want to travel far this weekend, the Sun Valley Viaduct Night Market would be worth checking out. Discover local artisans, delicious street food, beer garden, and live performances under the lights. The market will be located under the Colfax Viaduct at Empower Field. It takes place Saturday from 4 – 10 p.m. The event is free of charge. More info. here.

7. The Bluff Lake Nature Center is hosting a Family Nature Adventure Day

Bring the whole family on Saturday to Bluff Lake and participate in scavenger hunts, campfire s’mores, owl walks, nature crafts, live animal encounters and more. Th event is free of charge, does not require prior registration and are weather-permitting. The event takes place at the Havana entrance. More info. here.