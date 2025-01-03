7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Jan. 3-5, 2025

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. First Friday Art Walks in Denver

Come and enjoy the local art scene at Denver’s five art districts: Arts District Santa Fe, Golden Triangle Museum District, the Tennyson Street Cultural District and the RiNo Arts District.

2. Harry Potter fans, this one’s for you

It was arguably one of the best books of the series for me and the movie is directed by Alfonso Cuarón, so if you’re also a fan of the Harry Potter franchise but more specifically, the Prisoner of Azkaban, then you’ll want to head to the Boettcher Concert Hall at the Denver Performing Arts Complex this weekend for Harry Potter and the Prison of Azkaban – in Concert. Justin Freer will be conducting. Ticks and more info. can be found here.

3. Looking to get out? Head to the Ice Castles in Eagle or Cripple Creek

If you thought we needed more ice castles in Colorado, you’re in luck because we have two this year! Head over to Cripple Creek or Eagle this weekend to experience the magic of Ice Castles throughout the holiday season. More tickets and info. can be found here.

4. The All In Ice Fest is happening this weekend in Ouray

If you live rock climbing but wish it was more inclusive, you might want to check out the All In Ice Fest in Ouray. The festival aims to elevate and highlight marginalized communities in ice climbing, including Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC); LGBTQIA2S+ individuals; and adaptive climbers. More info. on this weekend’s event here.

5. Have a Snow Day outside of school at the Children’s Museum Denver Marsico Campus

Spend your day gliding around the rink, sledding on REAL snow, warming up by a toasty fire and much, much more. More info. here.

6. Love yoga and nature? Head to the Butterfly Pavilion for Rainforest Yoga

An hour-long happening Saturday and Sunda will provide a nature-centric yoga experience to rejuvenate your mind and body. Surround yourself with exotic plants and beautiful butterflies, and meet other yoga enthusiasts in the community. No matter your skill level, Rainforest Yoga at Butterfly Pavilion provides a unique opportunity to de-stress, unwind, and revitalize. More info. here.

7. Architects of Change: Shaping Futures Through Art at Redline Contemporary Art Center

The 2024 REACH exhibition, Architects of Change, invites REACH Core Artists to critically evaluate the world as it stands today, shaped by the profound disruptions and revelations of a post-pandemic reality. The exhibition runs through Jan. 6 on Arapahoe St. in Denver. More info. here.