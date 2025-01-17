DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Honestly, just chill at home and (insert favorite home activity here)

Look, it’s going to be brutally cold outside. If you have a show to catch up on, a movie to watch or a book from your TBR list to tackle, this weekend would be the perfect weekend to do it. Specially if you have soup at the ready!

2. Brush off those cowboy boots for the 119th National Western Stock Show & Rodeo

The National Western Stock Show, the nationally recognized western heritage and entertainment event with one of the world's richest regular season professional rodeos, one of the country's largest horse shows and a western trade show, is back to the Mile High City for the 119th year. It'll all take place until Jan. 26 at the Denver Coliseum, located at 4600 Humboldt Street. More info. here.

3. Want to keep warm Saturday? Head to Ball Arena to watch the Avs play

So… yeah, it’s gonna be cold and the last thing you probably wanna do is be in a cold-ish environment, but if you bundle up properly you can enjoy the Avs take on the Dallas Stars. The game starts at 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets can be found here.

7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Jan. 17-19, 2025

4. Maybe look at pretty flowers? Head to the Denver Botanic Gardens’ Orchid Showcase

If you like orchids and want to see a bunch of them on display, head to the Denver Botanic Gardens’ Orchid Showcase this weekend. Visitors can enter photos taken at this year’s Orchid Showcase and three winners will receive an orchid from the display and a gift card from the contest sponsor, Mike’s Camera. Tickets and more info. here. Note: The Botanic Gardens will be closed this weekend because of the very cold weather.

5. Yeehaw! There’s a poetry gathering… for cowboys

The Colorado Cowboy Poetry Gathering, a festival of Western music, poetry and storytelling, is happening Sunday at the Buffalo Rose in Golden. The event celebrates cowboy heritage, traditions, and entertainment. It’s all happening Friday and Saturday. Tickets and info. can be found here.

6. The Fort Collins Symphony presents: Peter and the Wolf

Treat your family to a delightful one-hour family-friendly concert for the young and young at heart! Composer Gregory Smith joins Canyon Concert Ballet and the Fort Collins Symphony to bring his own Zoo Song and Sergei Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf to life. The performance is Sunday from 3-4 pm. At the Lincoln Center. More info. here.

7. Celebrate legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. in Denver

Denver’s annual Marade (march + parade), which commemorates the legacy of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. is happening Monday and starts at Denver’s City Park. The Marade, a one-of-its-kind event in the nation, will start at E. Colfax and Columbine St. just outside East High School, and those attending will them march to Civic Center Park. Colfax will be closed along this stretch for about 4 hours. The event is free to attend. More information here.