7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: February 21-23, 2025

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Fly fishers, this show at Gaylord Rockies is for you!

The Fly Fishing show is coming to the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center this weekend, so if you’re into fly fishing, this is where you’ll want to be. Besides a plethora of information, Fly Fishers Internation (FFI) will offer free fly fishing instruction where you’ll learn basic fly-casting, fly-tying, and knots. Tickets and more info. here.

2. Haven’t been to Ice Castles in Eagle? This will be your last weekend to do so!

What’s better than witnessing the magic of ice in the form of slides, towers, tunnels and caverns built entirely from icicles grown, harvested and hand-crafted by artisans from around the world? Can’t think of anything at the moment, so definitely check it out this weekend – it’ll be your last chance. More info. here.



3. Experience a multi-cultural celebration during Arvada Winterfest

Arvada Winterfest is a free, multi-cultural outdoor celebration which highlights the variety of cultures that make up the Arvada community, allowing people to experience, learn, sample and enjoy diverse arts, culture and entertainment. The event is happening Saturday, Feb. 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. More info. here.

4. The Lakers are taking on the Denver Nuggets this Saturday

The LA Lakers are facing the Nuggets at Ball Arena this Saturday starting at 6:30 p.m. What more could we hope for since football season is over? Get tickets here.

5. Take part in Cupid’s Undie Run

Every February, thousands of undie runners in cities across the U.S. come together, whether it be in-person or virtually, to support those affected by NF, a group of genetic conditions that cause tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body. Saturday’s race starts at Stoney’s Bar and Grill on Lincoln St. near E. 11th Ave. More info. here.

6. Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations

Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations is the electrifying, smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The show will take this weekend at the Lincoln Center in Fort Collins. For tickets and more info., click here.

7. Loved Monopoly as a child? It’s now a life-sized interactive game

The world’s favorite board game is now an interactive game experience over 70 minutes of heart-pounding fun! Monopoly Lifesized. This high-energy interactive experience uses a range of theatrical effects including loud music and sounds, flashing lights, timed-rounds, and group participation in small or confined spaces were participants can solve challenges to unlock the chance of buying property, charge rent or break out of jail. More info. and tickets here.