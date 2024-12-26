7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Dec. 27-29, 2024

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Catch the magic of the holidays with the Mile High Drone Show

The Denver skyline has come alive this holiday season with the inaugural Mile High Drone Show. Comprised of 400 drones, the show creates breathtaking holiday-themed animations ranging from Santa and his reindeer to iconic Denver landmarks like the Mile High Tree and Union Station as well as some surprises, like Blue Bear and Lucifer. Special shows will be held on Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve, but the dazzling displays occur every night at 7 o’clock. For more information and best viewing spots, click here.

2. The Denver Center for the Performing Arts presents: A Christmas Carol

"A Christmas Carol" recounts the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, an elderly miser who is visited by the ghost of his former business partner Jacob Marley and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come. After their visits, Scrooge is transformed into a kinder, gentler man. Performances run through Dec. 29. For tickets and show times, click here.

3. Want high-flying stunts fused with a Christmas story? Then you’ll want to check out “Cirque: Frost”

Embark on a magical, acrobatic journey with the all-new Cirque: Frost at the Gaylord Rockies in Aurora. The show tells the tale of a young Jack who discovers his destiny as the legendary winter spirit, Jack Frost. Through a 50-minute show of high-flying stunts and breathtaking feats, witness the heartwarming tale of a dreamer who brings enchantment and wonder to the world. The show runs through Jan. 1, 2025. Tickets can be found here.

Holiday Must-see residential Christmas light displays from across the Denver metro Óscar Contreras

4. Check out Blossoms of Light at the Denver Botanic Gardens

The flowers and plants at the Denver Botanic Gardens may be dormant in the winter months during the day, but at night during the holiday season, the Gardens come alive for Blossoms of Lights. Holiday treats and warm drinks will be available for purchase at Offshoots Café and the Hive Garden Bistro. The lights go on Wednesday, Nov. 20, and will remain on through Jan. 12, 2025. Tickets and info. can be found here.

5. Get lost in the wild wonderland of Denver Zoo Lights

If you want the holiday feel of the season but don’t want to be around too many crowds, Zoo Lights might just be the place to be. The Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance’s 80-acres are boasting over 3 million lights this year to make the spirit of the season bright. Just head out to the Denver Zoo beginning Saturday, Nov. 23 until Jan. 5 starting at 5 p.m. for the holiday fun. Tickets can be purchased here.

6. Winter Wonderlights in Loveland continues another weekend of magical holiday displays

Loveland’s Winter Wonderlights™ returns to Chapungu Sculpture Park at Centerra for a free nightly holiday light show of nearly 300,000 lights. Visitors are encouraged to bring canned food to the event to benefit the Food Bank for Larimer County. Organizers hope to collect a ton of food during the event. Winter Wonderlights runs through Jan. 1, 2025.

7. Catch the Glow of the holiday season in Estes Park

Experience the magic of the holidays like never before at Bond Park in Estes Park from 5 to 9 p.m. through Jan. 1, 2025. Beginning Saturday, Nov. 23., Catch the Glow will have a free Nightly Live Show Spectacular with a dazzling display of the town’s state-of the-art Pix Pine tree – the only one of its kind in the entire state. More info. here.