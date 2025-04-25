7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: April 25-27, 2025

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Celebrate all things cycling during Bike Fest in Denver this Saturday

If you love to roll around town in two wheels and want to expand your social circle with other people who get around town the same way, head to the very first Denver Bike Fest this weekend. Happening Saturday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at City Park, the fest will be the perfect opportunity to meet other cycling lovers and learn more about bicycling culture. The event is free of charge. More info. here.

2. If big monster trucks are your thing, you’ll want to be at Monster Jam this weekend

Watch the biggest, baddest trucks pull off crazy stunts at Monster Jam. Happening Saturday at 3 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High, the show will feature a blend of old-school racing and new-school free-style competition. There will also be intermission entertainment. Tickets and info. here.

3. Take a trip down memory lane this weekend during Nostalgia Con at the Colorado Convention Center

If you were a fan of Yu-Gi-Oh!, the original X-Men animated series, Pokémon and many other shows from the 90s and the early 2000s and want to revisit those memories again, head to the Colorado Convention Center for Nostalgia Con! The con is happening all weekend long with celebrity guests, a cosplay contest and more. Tickets and more info. can be found here.

4. Enjoy a Fantastic Rumpus in the Park at Denver’s City Park this Sunday

Celebrate the arrival of spring with a day of fun, frivolity, and music at Denver’s City Park this Sunday. The family-friendly picnic event will also host delicious food truck eats. The Fantastic Rumpus in the Park will happen from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., rain or shine. More info. here.

5. If you like cryptids, you’ll want to go to Bigfoot Days in Estes Park

Estes Park Bigfoot Days is returning for another year to Estes Park this Friday and Saturday, so get ready for the Bigfoot BBQ, an outdoor festival in Bond Park, as well as appearances and talks from TV Bigfoot celebrities and experts, live music, outdoor-themed activities for the whole family, food and drink, a Bigfoot calling contest, area Bigfoot tours and much more! More info. here.

6. Celebrate Día del Niño – for free – at the Denver Art Museum this Sunday

If you like museums and need something to do with the kiddos this weekend for Día del Niño (Children’s Day), head to the Denver Art Museum this Sunday. Museum admission is free and there will be musical performances, artmaking, and more. Denver7’s Anusha Roy will read to children at 11 a.m. More info. here.

7. Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) PurpleStride

The Colorado affiliate of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) invites the community to come together at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 26 at City Park to fuel progress for patients by participating in PanCAN PurpleStride®, the ultimate walk to end pancreatic cancer. Denver7 chief investigative reporter Tony Kovaleski will emcee. More info. here.