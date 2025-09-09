Denver's newest music venue will open on Sept. 19

Denver's newest live music venue has an opening date.

The historic Federal Theatre will hold its grand opening on September 19 and 20, featuring free concerts on both nights.

The owners of Denver's Oriental Theater are behind this new venture to breathe new life into the 102-year-old theater at 38th and Federal.

The Federal Theatre opened in 1923 as a movie theater. Co-owner Scott Happel told Denver7 the space has not been steadily occupied since the 1970s.

The Federal will have a capacity of 648 people and will host national touring acts, local artists and non-musical entertainment.

The first night of the grand opening will feature ZCALLi & Los Mocochetes. Night two will be headlined by Cobranoid with support from The Pitch Invasion, Clusterfux, and Vitrify.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Friday, and the show starts at 8:00. On Saturday, doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m.

Both grand opening nights will be all-ages shows.