Denver movie-goers say technical issues plagued 'The Odyssey' 70mm IMAX showings

DENVER — Several movie-goers who went to see "The Odyssey" movie this weekend at the Regal UA Colorado Center in Denver told Denver7 they were unable to see the most exclusive version of the film due to technical issues.

"The Odyssey" director Christopher Nolan shot the movie using 70mm film specifically for it to be shown in 70mm IMAX theaters. There are just 25 theaters throughout the U.S. with this capability, including two in Colorado; the Cinemark theater in Colorado Springs and Regal UA Colorado Center in Denver.

Denver7 viewer Kevin sent us two emails explaining what he experienced while trying to watch the 70mm IMAX version at the Regal UA Colorado Center.

Denver7

The other expanded upon the issues he experienced firsthand at the IMAX theater in Denver:

Instead, we learned that the 70mm projector had broken down the night before. According to the theater’s general manager, technicians had been working through the night trying to repair it.



Those of us in line were given two choices: leave and get a full refund, or watch the movie in Digital IMAX and receive complimentary tickets for a future screening, excluding 70mm presentations.



I was ready to walk away, but my partner and our friends still wanted to see the movie.



So, we stayed.



About 10 minutes into the film, the screen went black while the audio continued playing.

Additionally, dozens of social media users reported similar experiences at the same theater.

Vincent Piturro, an MSU Denver Professor of Film and Media Studies, said theaters around the country have been experiencing technical difficulties during film showings.

“First of all, it was shot on 70mm IMAX film, and that means actual film stock running through the camera, 70 millimeter wide,” Piturro said. “The problems occurred with the digital projection of the film, because the film had to be transferred from film to digital, sent as a digital file to those theaters. Some of those theaters projectors couldn't handle the digital file.”

Ultimately, Piturro said the file size of the film was the root of the problem.

“Basically the distribution company, and their computer system dealing with that file, weren’t able to project it at that size,” Piturro said.

Piturro said the IMAX film technology has been around for decades.

“Now it's updated for today's theaters,” Pituro said. “So they have to kind of piece it together from old parts. So even if they wanted to build 70mm projection theaters around the country, they don't have the parts to do it.”

Piturro said for those interested in seeing the film, the best way to view it is a theater showing the 70mm IMAX version.

“If you're a real cinephile, go to Colorado Springs to the Cinemark and see it. That's the number one way — the top way, to see it. If you can't get there, second is the Sie Film Center on 35mm, and then third would be any giant screen theater in the Denver area, like the UA Colorado Center or even Harkins,” Piturro said.

Denver7 reached out to Regal to learn more about the technical issues and if repairs are underway at the Regal UA Colorado Center in Denver but did not receive a response by deadline.