Denver Center for the Performing Arts announces lineup for 2025-2026 season

DENVER — The Denver Center for the Performing Arts announced its lineup for the 2025-2026 season on Monday afternoon.

The lineup in this calendar year kicks off with the Tony Award-winning musical comedy "Shucked," from Oct. 7-19, 2025. Then, "The Notebook" — based on the best-selling novel and film — will hit the DCPA stage from Dec. 16-28, 2025.

A new musical, creating a stir in the Broadway community — "Water for Elephants" — will be at Buell Theatre from Feb. 11-22, 2026.

The rest of the DCPA season is scheduled to include:

