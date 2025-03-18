Denver Center for the Performing Arts announces lineup for 2025-2026 season

DENVER — The Denver Center for the Performing Arts announced its lineup for the 2025-2026 season on Monday afternoon.
The lineup in this calendar year kicks off with the Tony Award-winning musical comedy "Shucked," from Oct. 7-19, 2025. Then, "The Notebook" — based on the best-selling novel and film — will hit the DCPA stage from Dec. 16-28, 2025.
A new musical, creating a stir in the Broadway community — "Water for Elephants" — will be at Buell Theatre from Feb. 11-22, 2026.
The rest of the DCPA season is scheduled to include:
- Disney's "The Lion King": Oct. 23-Nov. 16, 2025 at the Buell Theatre
- "The Hip Hop Nutcracker": Nov. 21-23, 2025 at the Buell Theatre
- Dr. Seuss' "How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical": Dec. 3-7, 2025 at the Buell Theatre
- "SIX": Jan. 7-11, 2026
- Meredith Wilson's "The Music Man": Feb. 27-March 1, 2026
- "The Phantom of the Opera": March 18-April 5, 2026
- "Hell's Kitchen": April 14-26, 2026 at the Buell Theatre
- "Hadestown": May 5-10, 2026
- "MJ": May 13-17, 2026
- "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child": May 30-June 27, 2026 at the Buell Theatre
- "The Sound of Music": July 29-Aug.2, 2026
- "Beetlejuice": Aug. 4-9, 2026
- Monty Python's "Spamalot": Aug. 11-23, 2026 at the Buell Theatre
- "The Outsiders": Sept.8-27, 2026 at the Buell Theatre
- "Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors": Nov. 8, 2025-May 10, 2026 at the Garner Galleria Theatre
