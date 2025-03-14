Cheyenne Frontier Days postpones concert ticket sales after AXS reports bot attack

Cheyenne Frontier Days has postponed concert ticket sales to Monday after its ticketing partner AXS reported a bot attack.

When Frontier Nights tickets went on sale Thursday at 9 a.m., the bot interfered with customers getting a fair chance at buying tickets for the event. Frontier Nights is the concert series component of the Cheyenne Frontier Days event.

"Unfortunately, our Frontier Nights ticket launch was targeted by an attack that surpassed anything AXS anticipated," Tom Hirsig, CEO of Cheyenne Frontier Days, said.

AXS and Cheyenne Frontier Days are working together to resolve the problem and beef up security for automated purchases.

"We want to assure our ticket buyers, fans, and partners that providing fair and affordable tickets to our event is our top priority,” Hirsig said.

The tickets will go back on sale at 9 a.m. MST Monday.

This year's event runs from Friday, July 18, 2025 through Sunday, July 27, 2025. Some big-name country artists scheduled to perform include Luke Bryan, Brooks and Dunn, Cody Johnson and Randy Houser. The event also has hundreds of vendors, a full carnival, artists and food, in addition to the concerts and rodeo Cheyenne Frontier Days is well known for. This will be the 129th year of the event.