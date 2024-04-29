Billie Eilish announces 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' arena world tour with a stop in Denver

DENVER — Billie Eilish is hitting the road. The pop performer will embark on a worldwide arena tour this fall with a stop in Colorado.

It kicks off in Quebec City in Canada on Sept. 29 and concluding in Dublin on July 27, 2025. She’ll hit many major cities in North America in 2024 before heading to Australia and then Europe.

The tour will make its way to Denver with Eilish will playing Ball Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 19 and Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024.

Presale begins Tuesday, and any remaining tickets will become available on Friday at billieeilish.com. Any remaining tickets will be available for sale to the general public on Friday.

"The tour wants to give fans, not scalpers, the best chance to buy tickets at face value. To make this possible they have chosen to use Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange. If fans purchase tickets for a show in the U.S. or Canada and can't attend, they'll have the option to resell them to other fans at the original price paid. To help protect the Exchange, the tour has requested all tickets be mobile only and restricted from transfer. This applies to all shows except those in Colorado, Illinois, and New York where Face Value Exchange cannot be mandated," according to a news release Monday.

A percentage of proceeds will benefit the environmental nonprofit REVERB. The tour said it will strive to reduce greenhouse gas pollution, decrease single-use plastic waste, support climate action and update concessions with plant-based options, according to Monday's news release.

Eilish is asking fans to bring an empty reusable water bottle or make a donation for a custom Nalgene bottle to fill up at the free water refill stations. Eilish also suggested to concert goers to buy thrifted or upcycled clothes or borrow from a friend instead of buying something brand new to wear to the shows on tour.

"Where possible, take public transportation and carpool to and from the shows to help reduce greenhouse gas pollution and encourage more public transportation options. Fans will receive information via email about public transportation options before the show," Monday's news release said.

The tour comes on the heels of Eilish recently announcing her highly anticipated third studio album, “Hit Me Hard and Soft,” will be released on May 17.