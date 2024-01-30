"Antiques Roadshow" to visit Littleton on May 29

LITTLETON, Colo. — "Antiques Roadshow" is coming to Littleton as part of its 2024 tour, the TV show announced in a news release Monday.

"I am thrilled for the show to visit Littleton for the first time and can’t wait to see what local treasures await!” the show's executive producer, Marsha Bemko, said.

The series will film for Season 29 in five cities. In addition to Littleton, the TV show will stop in Las Vegas, Bentonville, Arkansas, Urbandale, Iowa and Baltimore, Maryland.

The roadshow will announce where in Littleton they'll stop closer to the beginning of the tour, which kicks off on Wednesday, May 1.

During each stop on the tour, three episodes of "Antiques Roadshow" will be filmed for Season 29, which will air in 2025.

Fans can enter the "Antiques Roadshow Sweepstakes" to win tickets to the events in Littleton. The deadline to enter is Monday, March 18 at 10:59 p.m. MST.

A small number of free tickets will also be available to fans who enter on Instagram. The deadline to be eligible for those is Thursday, Feb. 29 at 10:59 p.m. MST.

For more information on how to enter, click here.

Each guest can bring two items for experts from "the country's leading auction houses and independent dealers" to appraise, the TV show said in its news release.

