Annual Blues from the Top Music Festival taking over Winter Park this weekend

WINTER PARK, Colo. — Blues from the Top, one of Colorado's biggest music events of the year, is taking over Winter Park this weekend.

Headliners of the three-day festival include Little Feat, JJ Grey & Mofro and The Fabulous Thunderbirds.

The event is produced by the Grand County Blues Society, whose mission is to promote the art of the blues and educate the public about the history of this American art form.

Grand County Blues Society president Maria Chavez told Denver7 that the weekend will be about much more than great music.

"We've been doing Blues from the Top for the last 23 years here in Grand County. Not only celebrating local, regional, and national musicians, but also our other programs, such as Checkout the Music — we highlight youth artists on our side stage. And, plus, we have another program called Blues Dark Connections. You can find them over at our silent auction area, where we help raise money for kids with life-threatening illnesses in children's hospitals all over the nation, and it originally started here in Grand County," said Chavez.

The festival begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday with Sonny Landreth and JJ Grey & Mofro. Gates open at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, and music starts at 11 a.m. on both days.

Blues From the Top is happening in downtown Winter Park at the Rendezvous Event Center.