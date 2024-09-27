Watch Now
Actress Maggie Smith, star in 'Downton Abbey' and Harry Potter series, has died at 89

She also played Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter series.
LONDON (AP) — Maggie Smith, the masterful, scene-stealing actor who won an Oscar for “The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie” in 1969 and gained new fans in the 21st century as the dowager Countess of Grantham in “Downton Abbey” and Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter films, died Friday. She was 89.

Smith's publicist announced the news Friday.

She was frequently rated the preeminent British actress of a generation which included Vanessa Redgrave and Judi Dench. “Jean Brodie” brought her the Academy Award for best actress in 1969.

Smith added a supporting actress Oscar for “California Suite” in 1978. She played Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter series.

