7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Sept. 29-Oct. 1, 2023

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Leaf peeping season is here, Colorado!

We may not really feel it yet, but sweater weather is upon us – and that can only mean one thing: It’s time to go leaf peeping! We have a full guide on the best hikes, road trips, train rides and more to see Colorado’s fall colors. Check it out here.

2. Pull out the lederhosen for the final weekend of Denver Oktoberfest

From keg bowling to stein hoisting, live music and more, there’s something for Oktoberfest pro’s and first-timers. Grab your stein, throw on your lederhosen and join the fun for the last weekend of Denver Oktoberfest. It’s all happening at Larimer and 21st Street in the Ballpark District. More info. here.

3. See some cool mural art after you’re done with Oktoberfest

If you’re already in RiNo and need to burn off the calories you consumed from Oktoberfest, take a walk around the RiNo Arts District to experience Denver Walls. The international mural festival is taking over 29th and Larimer streets from noon to 5 p.m., but those who come early can take advantage of an art workshop outside Shake Shack from noon to 2 p.m. More info. here.

4. Not yet ready to bid adieu to summer season? Head to Manitou Springs

If you’re still looking to squeeze one last rodeo of summer season, head to Manitou Springs for the Dear Summer Fest on Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. at Soda Springs Park. The festival is free to the public, but organizers are asking that you still RSVP anyway. Besides music, enjoy game stations, a cashless bar, food truck and more.

5. Disappointed in the Broncos? Get your sports fix with the Avs this weekend

I, too, miss the days when Peyton Manning wore No. 18, but the past is long gone and let’s be real, the Broncos aren’t a great time right now. So! If you’re looking to get excited about sports again, the Colorado Avalanche are playing the Dallas Stars on Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Ball Arena. Find tickets here.

6. A mid-autumn festival is taking place in the Little Saigon Denver District

If you’re down for food, music and entertainment with the whole family, head to the Far East Center on S. Federal Blvd. where you’ll also get a taste of an Asian-inspired night market as well as street food from all over the world. More info. here.

7. Get a friend or the family out to the park to watch a film on the field

Head to Stanley Marketplace this weekend to catch a showing of Pixar’s “Coco” at the Field on Stanley. This will be the last night of Film on the Field for the season, so best take advantage of the opportunity while it’s still here. The event is free of charge. More info. here.

BONUS –

Denver Kidney Walk

The National Kidney Foundation is hosting the Denver Kidney Walk this weekend. Your walk builds hope for a future without suffering for every person affected by kidney disease. This year’s walk will take place at City Park on Sunday starting at 8 a.m. More info. here.