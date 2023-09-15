7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Sept. 15-17, 2023

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Enjoy a celebration of Latino culture, Colorado style

Colorado Chautauqua and KGNU will, for the third time in a row, present the free and bilingual Festival Del Sol this Sunday. Enjoy guided hikes, salsa dance classes, live music, traditional dance and children’s entertainment, food trucks, a beer garden, family activities and games at the Chautauqua Auditorium and surrounding gardens. The event is from noon to 5 p.m. More info. here.

2. Celebrate Mexican Independence in Colorado Springs this weekend

Despite what you may have heard, Mexico’s Independence Day is not on Cinco de Mayo. That historic day, in fact, falls on the night of Sept. 15 and the early morning hours of Sept. 16. If you’re looking to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month, head south to Colorado Springs for Fiestas Patrias – a two-day festival in the heart of downtown Colorado Springs. The event will feature live music & dancing, mexican wrestling, vendor booths, and plenty of food. For more info., click here.

3. If you’re down to check out some cool murals, head to the Colfax Canvas Mural and Music Fest

Aurora’s mural festival returns for fourth year this weekend with the Colfax Canvas Mural and Music Fest. Celebrate world-class art in the heart of Aurora’s Arts District with global entertainment, games, vendors and more. It’s all happening Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at Fletcher Plaza. More info. here.

4. Arr ya wantin’ to be the king of the pirates? You’ll want to head to Northglenn

The Northglenn Pirate Festival returns for another year of sword fighting, crafts, drinks (beer, rum and mead), music, “Piractical demonstrations,” character appearances and more. Pirate Night – geared more for adults, is happening from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Pirate Fest, which is for the whole family, is happening Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. More info. here.

5. For some strange reason, Breckenridge Oktoberfest is happening this weekend

One of the most iconic Oktoberfest events in Colorado returns this weekend… about 15 days before the start of October, with a three-day celebration in historic down-town Breckenridge. The 27th annual Breckenridge Oktoberfest presented by Breckenridge Brewery mixes time-honored Oktoberfest traditions with collectible steins and local flavors from Breckeridge Brewery, this year’s premiere beer sponsor. More info. here.

6. Love horror? Head to the Colorado Festival of Horror in Lone Tree

That new “Exorcist” movie is coming out soon (just in time for real Oktoberfest!) but if you can’t wait to get your horror fix ‘til then, head to the Denver Marriott South at Park Meadows in Lone Tree for the Colorado Festival of Horror, which takes place this weekend. Artists, writers, panels, vendors, horror films, a horror art show, cosplay and tattoo contests, horror trivia and so much more delicious creepiness awaits! More info. here.

7. Walk with thousands of others across Denver to end Alzheimer’s

Thousands of loved ones, caregivers and supporters of Coloradans living with Alzheimer’s will rally City Park in Denver this weekend, sharing their experiences with this tragic disease and raising funds to find an elusive cure through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraising effort. More info. can be found here.