13 Colorado Walks to End Alzheimer’s raise funds for research

Thousands of loved ones, caregivers and supporters of Coloradans living with Alzheimer’s will rally at 13 locations across the state this summer, sharing their experiences with this tragic disease and raising funds to find an elusive cure.

Denver7 is a proud partner of the Colorado Walks to End Alzheimer’s.

More than 76,000 Coloradans are among 6.7 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s, the seventh-leading cause of death and the only leading disease without a prevention or cure.

“This disease annually kills more people than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined,” said Jeff Bird, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association of Colorado. “It’s time we put an end to Alzheimer’s.”

The 13 Walks to End Alzheimer’s across the state are the primary source of funds for the Association in Colorado, supporting education, programs and services provided to families at no charge. In addition, the Alzheimer’s Association is the world’s largest nonprofit funder of research to find a cure. Currently, it is funding 1,000 projects with over $320 million in 54 countries around the world.

The schedule of Colorado Walks to End Alzheimer’s is:



Aug. 26: Montrose and Sterling

Sept. 9: Fort Morgan and Steamboat Springs

Sept. 16: Denver and Pueblo

Sept. 23: Durango, Eagle and Fort Collins

Sept. 30: Colorado Springs

Oct. 7: Boulder and Greeley

Oct. 14: Grand Junction

The 13 Colorado Walks to End Alzheimer’s have a collective fundraising goal of $2.3 million.

Edward Jones is national presenting sponsor of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

To register, volunteer or make a donation to any of the 13 Colorado Walks to End Alzheimer’s, go to alz.org/co. For more information about programs and services provided at no charge, call the free 24/7 Alzheimer’s Association Helpline at 800-272-3900.

Key facts about Alzheimer’s disease



76,000 Coloradans are among 6.7 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease

Alzheimer’s kills more people than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined

Since 2000, deaths from Alzheimer’s have increased 145%, while deaths from heart disease have declined 7%

Women make up two-thirds of those diagnosed with Alzheimer’s – and two-thirds of the family caregivers

In Colorado alone, more than 160,000 family and friends are serving as unpaid caregivers, providing an estimated 186 million hours of support in 2022 valued at more than $4.4 billion

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.