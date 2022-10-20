7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Oct. 21-23, 2022

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Go leaf peeping, it may be your last chance to do so this year

It's going to be balmy through Saturday, but more and more it looks like it’s going to snow this weekend in the mountains. So if you haven’t done so, now might be a good time to consider checking out the fall colors because once the snow hits, it’s over, baby! We have a full guide on the best hikes, road trips, train rides and more here: https://bit.ly/3rhwHfy

2. Get witchy at WitchFest 2022

Live on-stage rituals honoring the dead? A mystical marketplace? A reader’s alley? Real magic? Count us in! That and more is happening this weekend during WitchFest at Denver’s Elitch Gardens. Even better yet? There will be live performances by Nordic Daughter and DJ Howl on the main stage both nights. All you need is $50 to get in. More info. here.

3. Head to Colorado Springs for some October Fun Fest

The first annual October Fun Fest is happening this weekend at First & Town Center in Colorado Springs this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy a visit from the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, facing painting, crafts, balloon animals, and a costume contest for both the kiddos and their pets. The event is free of charge. More info. here.

4. Get a pumpkin before Halloween at Aurora Highlands Fall Festival

Aurora Highlands is hosting a fall festival this weekend with activities for the whole family, including a pumpkin patch, hayrides, face painting, a giant inflatable obstacle course, delicious food trucks and more. It’s happening both Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. More info. here.

5. Whale of a Used Book Sale

Love a good thrift find that’s not clothing but books, CDCs or DVDs? Then you’ll want to attend the 2022 Fall Whale of a Used Book Sale at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Golden. There will be thousands of gently used books, CDCs, DVDs, and vinyl records of all genres. The event runs through Sunday. More info. here.

6. In the mood for a Halloween parade? Head to Broadway Street in Denver

The Broadway Halloween Parade is back! Hosted by the Broadway Merchants Association and the Lucky District 7 Council office, the Broadway Halloween Parade is a family friendly event held annually in the eclectic and funky Heart of Broadway. The event is happening Saturday starting at 6 p.m. on Broadway from 5th Avenue to Alameda. More info. here.

7. Wild Fall at the Denver Zoo

For the entire month of October, Denver Zoo will transform into Colorado’s wildest destination for fall adventure and exploration. Discover a variety of creatures, both real and imaginary, including mysterious beasts of lore like Bigfoot, dragons, sea monsters and more. For more info. and tickets, click here.