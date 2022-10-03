‘Wild Fall’ at Denver Zoo offers a reimagined fall celebration

For the entire month of October, Denver Zoo will transform into Colorado’s wildest destination for fall adventure and exploration.

As guests visit the Zoo, they’ll discover a variety of creatures, both real and imaginary, including mysterious beasts of lore like Bigfoot, dragons, sea monsters and more. The experience continues with roaming costumed characters, creature-carved pumpkins, festive food and drink, and special animal demos that connect the imaginary beings and guests to the real-life natural world.

All Wild Fall activities are part of regular daytime admission and take place throughout normal daytime hours starting at 8:30 a.m. for members and 10 a.m. for the general public. Tickets are available at DenverZoo.org/Events.

Denver7 is proud to partner with Denver Zoo on Wild Fall and you’ll find some of your favorite Denver7 anchors and reporters at the Zoo the weeks of Oct. 3 and Oct. 10.

On select evenings (Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28-31), trick-or-treating is back at the Zoo with Trick-or-Treat Trail, a limited-admission event with spooky surprises and eight stations serving up wildlife-friendly candy from companies that have committed to using only sustainably-sourced palm oil in their products. An additional $20 ticket provides access to a reusable trick-or-treat bag and approximately 30-40 pieces of candy; a Monster Mash dance party; photo opportunities with characters and sets; cocktails and festive autumnal eats; and exclusive animal demos with creepy-crawly critters.

For adults, the Zoo is offering two fall-themed events as part of its popular Adulting with the Animals series. Oktoberfest (Thursday, Oct. 6), features Bavarian dishes, live music from the Polkanauts, a yodeling contest, and more; and Monster Masquerade (Thursday, Oct. 27) includes special Animal Ambassador appearances, a costume contest and a live DJ. Tickets for each event are $35 per person and only available in advance.

Members and guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance due to the popularity of the fall events and likelihood that many days and timeslots will sell out.

For more information about Wild Fall and Adulting with the Animals, and to purchase tickets, visit DenverZoo.org/Events.