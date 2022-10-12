7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Oct. 14-16, 2022

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. It’s the perfect weekend to get spooky at the Telluride Horror Show

Colorado’s first and largest horror film festival returns for its 13th edition this weekend. Experience an eclectic mix of horror, suspense, thriller, dark fantasy, sci-fi and dark comedy from new and established talent, special programs, guests and events. Tickets and info. here.

2. Ever seen a giant pumpkin? No? Then you’ll want to head to Peyton this weekend

Head to Smith Farms in Peyton for the Giant Pumpkin Festival, happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Not only will you get to see giant pumpkins, but you’ll also get a chance to have the kiddos hang out with farm animals, play corn pool, get photos with old tractors and much more. The event is free of charge.

3. There’s a fall festival happening in Aurora

The Stanley Marketplace Festival is holding their annual fall festival this Sunday. Stroll the vendor market featuring many local and talented small businesses, let the kiddos pick out a pumpkin from the Village Farm at Stanley, get their faces painted and have fun at the craft tables. Back this year is the festival’s costume contest – and adults and their pets can participate too! The event is free of charge. More info. can be found here.

4. Hear a Ukrainian mezzo-soprano sing a prayer for Ukraine

Ukrainian mezzo-soprano and award-winning artist, Siuzanna Iglidan, will perform “A Prayer for Ukraine” at the Cathedral Basilica of the immaculate Conception this Sunday at 3 p.m. The event is free of charge, but donations are encouraged.

5. Wild Fall at the Denver Zoo

For the entire month of October, Denver Zoo will transform into Colorado’s wildest destination for fall adventure and exploration. Discover a variety of creatures, both real and imaginary, including mysterious beasts of lore like Bigfoot, dragons, sea monsters and more. For more info. and tickets, click here.

6. Butterfly Pavilion: Spiders around the World

Just in time for Halloween, spiders are arriving from around the globe this October for a limited-time engagement, Spiders Around the World, exclusively at Butterfly Pavilion. There will be more than 20 spider species on display during the limited exhibition. The exhibition goes through Oct. 31. For more info. and tickets, click here.

7. Hispanic Top Chef 2022

Join the Hispanic Restaurant Association for Hispanic Top Chef 2022! The expanded event will feature a wine, mezcal and tequila tasting, and chefs from across the USA will compete. There will also be tapas/appetizers, notable Latin restaurants and chefs from Necio, Nomad Taqueria, Dee Tacko, and more. For more info. and tickets, click here.

BONUS – Go see the trees; their color is changing (but please park in a designated parking area)!

We may not really feel it yet, but sweater weather is upon us – and that can only mean one thing: It’s time to go leaf peeping! We have a full guide on the best hikes, road trips, train rides and more to see Colorado’s fall colors. Check it out here: https://bit.ly/3rhwHfy