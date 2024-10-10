7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Oct. 11-13, 2024

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. The Great American Beer Festival is back for another year of beers from all over

Beer lovers, your time has come! The Great American Beer Festival, which brings in hundreds of brewers and thousands of beers kicks off Thursday at the Colorado Convention Center. The festival goes through Saturday. More info. on this year’s festivities can be found here.

2. Colorado’s fall colors aren’t done with us just yet

It may be cool and snowing in the mountains, but there’s still a few spots down south where you can still see the arrival of fall. We have a full guide on the best hikes, road trips, train rides and more to see Colorado’s fall colors here.

3. Celebrate the arrival of fall at Chatfield Farms

The Pumpkin Festival at Chatfield Farms, a treasured October tradition for the entire family, is taking place this week at the Denver Botanic Gardens – Chatfield Farms location. Families can enjoy a pumpkin patch and corn maze, local craft and artisan booths, entertainment and live music, food trucks and food vendors, beer and hard cider vendors, and much more. For tickets and more information, click here.

4. Get lost with your family or friends in a corn maze not too far from Denver

If you’re in the mood for a corn maze, you’ll want to head to Fritzler Farm Park this weekend. This year, the maze honors the 25 years they’ve been in business as well as the Greeley-based nonprofit Life Stories Child & Family Advocacy. The farm is open through Oct. 29. More info. on all the other fun things you can do while there can be found here.

5.Head to the mountains for a one-of-a-kind Bluegrass music festival

The FreeFall Bluegrass Festival in Vail is taking this weekend. Gates open at 11 a.m. and goes through 7:30 p.m. Admission is free. More info. can be found here.

6. Looking to celebrate fall with the family? Check out the Downtown Pumpkin Festival in Loveland

The 6th annual Downtown Pumpkin Festival in Loveland is happening this weekend. There will be arists, pumpkin sculptures, food vendors and more. It’s happening Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. on 5th St. in front of the museum. More info. here.

7. Run the Rocks this weekend to help end lung cancer, lung disease

The American Lung Association in Colorado is bringing people across metro Denver together to help end lung cancer and lung disease at Run the Rocks. The run happens Sunday. More info. here. Use promo code DENVER7 for $7 off registration.

BONUS –

Poudre Pour Art & Culture Fest

The Poudre Pour Art and Culture Fest is an annual event celebrating our river corridor’s vibrant history and culture. This community event features live music and performances, visual and culinary arts, interactive educational exhibits and demonstrations, historic tours, and more! More info. here.