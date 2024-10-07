Run the Rocks to help end lung cancer and lung disease

On Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024 the American Lung Association in Colorado is bringing people across metro Denver together to help end lung cancer and lung disease at Run the Rocks presented by Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre.

Denver7 is a proud partner of the American Lung Association and Run the Rocks. Use promo code DENVER7 to get $7 off your registration.

Run the Rocks is a celebratory and welcoming event that provides critical funds for lifesaving lung cancer research, early detection initiatives and awareness. Participants will enjoy a 1.3-mile run/walk and 5K at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre.

“Thanks to all of our amazing volunteers and Run the Rocks participants, we are truly making an impact on lung cancer in Colorado,” said Donna Peace, executive director at the American Lung Association. “We are so proud that here in Colorado, Run the Rocks has united the community for a greater good, creating a lasting and tangible impact here in Colorado.”

Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer deaths among people in the United States, and someone is diagnosed with the disease about every two minutes. But there is hope. More people than ever are surviving lung cancer. The survival rate has increased by over 50 percent in the past decade.

Participating in Run the Rocks supports the work of the American Lung Association to defeat lung cancer, improve the air we breathe, reduce the burden of lung disease on individuals and their families, and eliminate tobacco use and tobacco-related diseases.

To learn more and register, visit RunTheRocks.org

About the American Lung Association

The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, which has a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and is a Platinum-Level GuideStar Member, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org. To support the work of the American Lung Association, find a local event at Lung.org/events.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.