7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: May 5-7, 2023

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Civic Center Park

Want food? Drinks? How about Chihuahua races, a taco eating contest, a low rider car show, activities for the kiddos, artisans, crafters and much more? It’s all happening at the Cinco de Mayo Festival both Saturday and Sunday in downtown Denver. Learn more here.

2. Lil Wayne will be at the Filmore Auditorium

One of rap music’s best-known artists will be performing at the Filmore Auditorium this Sunday. Tickets and more info. here.

3. Want more Cinco de Mayo festivities? Head to the Westwood neighborhood

Lak’ech Denver Arts, a free after school program that increases access to high quality community responsive arts education to 5th-12 graders, will be throwing their third annual Cinco de Mayo festival on Westwood. There will be a community art show, live music, cultural dance performances, lucha libre, local vendors, delicious Mexican food and more. It’s happening Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. More info. here.

4. Don’t live in Denver? Greeley is having its own Cinco de Mayo fiesta!

If you don’t live in Denver but still want to experience Cinco de Mayo in community, head to downtown Greeley! There will be events at the 9th St. Plaza, the 10th St. Parking Lot, and Lincoln Park. There will be a car show, kids activities, local vendors, live music, dance performances, and of course, food and drink. The event is free of charge. More info. here.

5. The Denver Dumb Friends League is hosting their 30th annual Furry Scurry

The Dumb Friends League is hosting the 30th annual Furry Scurry on Saturday, May 6 at Washington Park in Denver. This annual fundraising event, featuring a two-mile dog walk and pet-friendly festival, supports tens of thousands of homeless pets cared for by the League throughout Colorado. More info. here.

6. Denver’s Children’s Choir: Harmony of Children Concert

Join the Denver’s Children Choir for their annual Harmony for Children All Choir concert, happening Saturday from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. More info. and tickets here.

7. Down for a free concert? The Levitt Pavilion’s where you’ll want to be

Levitt Pavilion Denver’s 2023 free concert summer season continues this weekend and will run through early October. Fishbone (with Frontside Five) will be performing.