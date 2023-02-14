Dumb Friends League to host 30th annual Furry Scurry on May 6

The Dumb Friends League is hosting the 30th annual Furry Scurry on Saturday, May 6 at Washington Park in Denver. This annual fundraising event, featuring a two-mile dog walk and pet-friendly festival, supports tens of thousands of homeless pets cared for by the League throughout Colorado.

Denver7 is a proud partner of the Dumb Friends League and the Furry Scurry.

Early registration is now open for this year’s event, which will include both an in-person and virtual option for participants. The in-person event will begin at 9:00 a.m. – with registration beginning at 7:30 a.m. – and conclude at 12:00 p.m. Those who choose to attend virtually will have until May 24 to fundraise and scurry remotely. Walk on the treadmill, take a stroll in the park, or even go for a hike to support the Dumb Friends League. This is also a great way to get feline friends involved, as only dogs are welcome to walk in person.

Furry Scurry participants can form a team of five or more to work toward collective fundraising goals. Teams can also engage in fun activities, such as entering the “Largest Canine Crew” or “Spirit Award” contests. All scurriers are encouraged to collect donations and fundraise beyond their entry fee to earn exclusive Furry Scurry swag or the top fundraising prize of a “Zoiree” experience at the Denver Zoo. The more people on a team, the greater the impact for homeless animals in Colorado.

Early-bird registration for the Furry Scurry is open now. Prices increase on March 16. Visit FurryScurry.org to secure your spot as an individual or to create a team.

This year’s Furry Scurry Festival will also include contests and giveaways, dog agility demonstrations, and a Flealess Market complete with pet-friendly vendors and products.

For 30 years, Furry Scurry registration fees and participant fundraising have provided compassionate, lifesaving care for the homeless pets and horses at the League. The League cares for more than 22,000 animals each year and, with much of the funding coming from a generous community of donors.

