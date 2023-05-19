7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: May 19-21, 2023

1. Largest marathon weekend in the Rocky Mountains

The Colfax Marathon weekend is back with thousands of runners (and hundreds of dogs!) expected in the two-day event. In its 15th year, the Colfax Marathon was created by Denver, Lakewood and Aurora to showcase Colfax Avenue, the longest main street in America. While the marathon and half-marathon have sold out, the relay and 5K are still open for registrations. Here’s a link to do that and see what other activities are happening at the marathon.

2. Fly some kites in Loveland

Get outside this weekend in Loveland and catch some wind in Loveland at the Aspire 3D Kite Festival on Saturday. The free event at Loveland Sports Park starts at 10 a.m. and lasts through 2 p.m. The festival is open to all ages and you are encouraged to bring your own kite. There will be all sorts of activities including ways to design creative kites. And the first 1,000 attending the festival will get a free kite!

3. Shine bright at Water Lantern Festival in Colorado Springs

Just as the sun sets on Saturday evening, join thousands of others at Prospect Lake who come together to launch beautiful water lanterns in an amazing celebration of life. There will be food trucks, music, corn hole, and plenty of other activities for the whole family. Check out parking info, a schedule and everything you need to know to decorate your lantern.

4. 60,000 square feet of outdoor fun to explore

One Friday each month, Joy Park and Adventure Forest at Children’s Museum Marsico Campus stays open through dusk for kids and families who want to climb, zip-line and splash their way into the weekend. Even with rain in the forecast, the event still happens rain or shine! Check out tips to enjoy a night out with the family at the park.

5. Chill and shop this weekend at RiNo Art District

Spring BAZAAR, an outdoor market returns to Denver’s RiNo Art District both Saturday and Sunday. If you’re looking for unique stuff for the home, jewelry and some vintage finds, come out to Zeppelin Station and shop more than 80 local Colorado businesses in one spot. There will be plenty of live music and drink specials. A look at what you can do this weekend, here.

6. Watch Nuggets vs Lakers on Denver7

The Denver Nuggets have caught fire in the Western Conference Finals and you can watch Game 3 against the Los Angeles Lakers right here on Denver7 Saturday. Watch Denver7 News at 5 with special pregame coverage with the game starting at 6 p.m.

7. Do some spring cleaning with some new friends

Come out to Olde Town Arvada Square on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for Spring Spruce Up. Cleaning materials will be provided and there will be lots of giveaways, specials and raffle prizes for folks who want to meet some new friends and help take care of beautiful Olde Town Arvada. Sign up at this link.