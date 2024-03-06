7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: March 8-10, 2024

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like us to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Enjoy One Night of Queen in Colorado Springs

Gary Mullen & The Works will take over the Pikes Peak Center in Colorado Springs for One Night of Queen this Sunday for a two-hour stage show starting at 7 p.m. More info. and tickets here.

2. Walk among gigantic dinosaurs at Jurassic Quest at the Colorado Convention Center

Get ready to walk through the Cretaceous period, the Jurassic period and the Triassic period, and experience for yourself what it was like to be among living, breathing dinosaurs. It’s all happening Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Colorado Convention Center. Tickets and info. here.

3. Catch a free concert in Steamboat Springs this spring starting

The Bud Light Rocks the Boat free concert series returns to Steamboat Springs for another year and while it has already officially started, the slate of free concerts isn’t happening until this month and through April. All of the concerts will be on the stage in Steamboat Square at the base of the resort beginning around 3:30 p.m. More info. here.

4. They say the crane is Colorado’s state bird, but in Monte Vista, they have a festival for it

Witness thousands of cranes, ducks and geese fly sky-high in the heart of the Rocky Mountains as these magnificent birds migrate to the San Luis Valley in March – just in time for the 41st Monte Vista Crane Festival. The bulk of the wildlife viewings is held at the Monte Vista National Wildlife Refuge, just south of Monte Vista, CO.

5. Denver Jewish Film Festival

The 28th annual Denver Jewish Film Festival is taking place March 9 through the 17th at the Mizel Arts and Culture Center at the JCC. The festival features 20 entertaining and educational films including documentaries, narratives and shorts, and highlights work by Jewish or Israeli filmmakers or actors and themes. More info. here.

6. Special Olympics Colorado Polar Punge & 5K

Polar Plunge is a cold-weather fundraiser aimed at raising $726,000 to provide critical funding for nearly 21,000 Special Olympics Colorado athletes. All funds raised from the Polar Plunge series support the sports, health, educational, and athlete leadership programs that our athletes enjoy for free. This weekend’s plunge will take place Sunday starting at 8 a.m. at Boulder Reservoir. Denver7 meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo will emcee. More info. here.

7. Saturday Train Rides at the Colorado Railroad Museum

The Colorado Railroad Museum is hosting train rides through mid-May. The rides depart every 30 minutes from 10 a.m. to 30 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information about the train rides and what you can expect during one, click here.