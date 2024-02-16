Polar Plunge series raises awareness and funds for Special Olympics Colorado

Special Olympics Colorado, Colorado’s premier sports organization for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is excited to announce its annual Polar Plunge Series for 2024 as well as the 10th-year sponsorship of the series by Westerra Credit Union.

This series of events will take place from February to October in various locations across the state, providing a unique opportunity for participants to support a great cause while taking the plunge into icy waters. The Polar Plunge series is presented by Murdoch's Ranch and Home Supply.

Polar Plunge is a cold-weather fundraiser aimed at raising $726,000 to provide critical funding for nearly 21,000 Special Olympics Colorado athletes. All funds raised from the Polar Plunge series support the sports, health, educational, and athlete leadership programs that our athletes enjoy for free. These life-changing programs positively impact the lives of children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, providing them with tools to build their confidence and self-esteem in their everyday lives.

Special Olympics Colorado

Denver7 is a proud partner of Special Olympics Colorado and the Polar Plunge Series. You’ll see Denver7 Morning Meteorologist (and Special Olympics Colorado board member) Lisa Hidalgo emceeing the Denver Plunge and Anchor and Social Equity Reporter Micah Smith emceeing the Boulder Plunge.

"Polar Plunges play a crucial role in sustaining our organization and providing year-round support for our athletes," said Megan Scremin, President, and CEO of Special Olympics Colorado. "As we mark the 10th year of sponsorship from Westerra Credit Union, along with the generous support of Murdoch's Ranch and Home Supply, we are thrilled to dive into the 2024 Polar Plunge season with even greater enthusiasm. With the backing of our fantastic sponsors and the community, we aim to make an even bigger splash and create lasting impact for our athletes."

A Polar Plunge is an incomparable event where participants jump into a chilly body of water to raise awareness for the inclusion and acceptance of people with IDD. Polar Plunge is one of SOCO’s most recognizable fundraisers and provides supporters an easy way to raise funds, connect with athletes and engage with their communities - all for a great cause.

2024 Polar Plunge Series locations and dates:



Denver and Colorado Springs Plunge participants can enjoy the return of the pool plunge while all other locations will offer participants the opportunity to plunge into a reservoir or lake.

The early bird fundraising minimum to plunge is $80 (students and SOCO athletes are $50), $35 to run or $115 to do both. The early bird deadline varies by location. To learn more about Polar Plunge and to register, visit SpecialOlympicsCO.org/Plunge.

About Special Olympics Colorado:

Special Olympics Colorado provides year-round sports training and competition for nearly 21,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities and unified partners. Through the support of an amazing community of coaches, volunteers, donors, sponsors and partners, Special Olympics Colorado is able to offer hundreds of annual engagements, free of charge, to individuals aged 2 and up. Learn more at SpecialOlympicsCO.org.