7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: March 31-April 2, 2023

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Colorado’s Mikaela Shiffrin is being honored for being the GOAT this weekend in Vail

The world’s most decorated skier is from Colorado and Vail is throwing her a party this weekend. The celebration, called “Mikaela87” after her initial record-breaking World Cup victory is happening Sunday at Solaris Plaza. The festivities begin at 4 p.m. More info. here.

2. You want a beer fest and a blue grass music festival? Head to Winter Park Resort

The 5th annual TheBigWonderful Beer Fest & Blue Grass festival at Winter Park Resort returns with over 20+ local breweries serving unlimited samples from 11 a.m – 5 p.m. Saturday. It’s not just a beef rest, though: Enjoy live bluegrass while shopping at 30+ Colorado makers featuring a wide range of outdoor apparel, locally made jewelry, unique gifts, and more! Info and tickets can be found here.

3. The largest train show west of the Mississippi returns for another year

The Rocky Mountain Train Show, the largest train show west of the Mississippi, is happening this weekend. The show will take place at the National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt Street in Denver. The show covers almost three acres showcasing huge operating layouts, LEGOs, fun kids’ activities and much more. The show runs Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Buy tickets here.

4. Ready to let go of winter? Burn a snowman in Silverthorne

Celebrate the end of winter and the return of spring with Silverthorne residents, as they bid the season adieu with a symbolic burning of the snowman. The brighter the fire burns, the warmer our spring will be (at least that’s what the legend says). The tradition, as it exists in the U.S. today, originated in March 1971 at Lake Superior State University in Michigan. Besides the burning of the snowman, there’ll be live music, live art, crafts and food and drink. The event takes place this April Fools Day from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

5. Jump into frigid waters for a good cause in Boulder

If you’ve never jumped into frigid water for a cause, you don’t know what you’re missing. Denver7 is proud to once again sponsor the Polar Plunge benefiting Special Olympics Colorado. Each year, the Polar Plunge challenges thousands of brave jumpers, including some of your favorite television personalities, to jump into frigid cold waters to raise money for the organization. The event is happening Saturday at the Aurora Reservoir. Denver7 reporter Jason Gruenauer will emcee.

6. Denver Gay Men’s Chorus: Disney Pride in Concert

Disney's beloved catalog of songs will be reimagined as Disney PRIDE in Concert, a musical celebration of LGBTQ life, love, family, and perseverance. The concert is happening Friday and Saturday. More info. here.

7. Carnival of the Animals with the Denver Zoo

This performance introduces little ones to the joys of the orchestra with Carnival of the Animals, one of the best-known pieces by French Composer Camille Saint-Saëns. Each movement depicts a different animal — from the royal lion to the graceful swan — and animals from the Denver Zoo will join musicians on stage, creating truly a fantastic family experience for all ages. The event takes place Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets can be found here.