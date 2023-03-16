7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: March 17-19, 2023

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Celebrate Native American culture during the 47th Denver March Powwow

The modern powwow is a time for Native American peoples to come together to sing and dance, and to honor the heritage that has been passed down to them from their ancestors. The 47th Powwow is happening Friday, Saturday and Sunday starting at 11 a.m. at the Denver Coliseum, 4600 Humboldt St. More info. here.

2. Need a new profile pic? Get a selfie with an alpaca this weekend

Hundreds of alpacas will convene in Denver for the National Alpaca Show and you’ll have the chance to take a selfie with lots of ‘em! The National Alpaca Show will take place Friday through Sunday at the National Western Complex starting at 8 a.m. More info. here.

3. Head to Colorado Springs for a St. Patrick’s Day party this Friday

Head to Fountain to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with fun for the whole family but make sure you’re wearing green before heading out the door! The KOA Holiday campgrounds at 8100 Bandley Drive are also doing kids’ face painting. There will be parades, arts & crafts, and fun games. More info. here.

4. Celebrate the quirky tale of a frozen dead guy – now in Estes Park

Frozen Dead Guys, the quirky festival that was until recently in Nederland, is taking place at its new home in Estes Park. The festival pay homage to Bredo Morstoel, a minor public official from Norway, who died in 1989 and was cryogenically preserved by his grandson in the hopes he could one day be re-animated. There will be coffin races, a polar plunge, and other “new and elevated Estes twists.” For more info. click here.

5. Watch the 1st Round of March Madness in the Mile High City

Your bracket is probably busted, but why not enjoy seeing other college teams battle it out for the title. Some of the best college basketball teams in the country will be playing right in Denver. Tickets aren’t cheap – but you’re good to watch all the games in one sitting! UC Santa Barbara vs Baylor plays at 11:30 a.m., then NC State takes on Creighton at 2 p.m. Grand Canyon takes on Gonzaga at 5:35 p.m., followed by Arizona State vs TCU at 8:05 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here. Games continue for the second round on Sunday.

6. Need to burn those St. Patrick’s Day calories? The ShamRock Stampede is what you’ll want to do

The 5th annual ShamROCK Stampede, which mission is to elevate the celebration of St. Paddy’s Day with a family-friendly walk/RUN and Irish-themed festival to increase awareness and raise funds for organizations that help our veterans, first responders, and others break free from PTSD and mental illness. Options are a 10K, 5K, and a free kids’ 1K. More info. and tickets can be found here.

7. See an art show for women, by women at Denver’s Dairy Block

Ten artists have been commissioned for the installation Women in Their Infinite Forms, that have been commissioned to design and build their interpretation of this theme using a tabletop mirror on a stand as the base of their artwork. More info. here.