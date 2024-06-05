7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: June 7-9, 2024

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Discover the unexpected at the Denver Fringe Festival

It's unjuried, uncensored, unconventional and most all: Unexpected, unparalleled and unlike anything you’ve experienced before. Diverse artistic voices in all forms of performing arts will take the stage for the Denver Fringe Festival, happening at 12 different venues in RiNo and Five Points from Thursday through Sunday. For tickets and more info. click here.

2. Love art? Head to the Smash Fine Arts Festival in Denver’s Cherry Creek North neighborhood

Fillmore Plaza in Cherry Creek North will be hosting its Smash Fine Arts Festival, which brings an upscale outdoor exhibit or art from national artists as well as acoustic music outdoors. Muralist Kristen Zimmerman will be creating a signature piece where patrons may add their personal touches to a painting that will be donated to Cherry Creek Arts Fest's auction in July. Proceeds from the auction help provide year-round art education programs throughout the community. More info. here.

3. Interested in Greek culture and cuisine? Head to the Denver Greek Festival this weekend

Indulge in authentic Greek food, immerse yourself in the sounds of live Greek music and be amazed by traditional dance entertainment during the 57th annual Denver Greek Festival. This family-friendly event is happening this weekend at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Cathedral on E. Alameda Avenue. More info. and tickets here.

4. Get A Taste of Fort Collins this weekend

Over 30 food and drink vendors will descend upon Fort Collins this weekend for A Taste of Fort Collins. Want more? There will be a kid’s zone, local bands, and exclusive experiences money can’t buy! For more information and ticket pricing, click here.

5. Go see a movie at the Historic Elitch Theatre this weekend

The revival of the 132-yea-rold Historic Theatre continues this weekend with the first of three showings of the theatre’s summer film showcase. This Friday at 7 p.m., the Historic Elitch Theatre will showcase the Disney Pixar movie Elemental. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. More info. here.

6. Jodi’s Race for Awareness

Jodi’s Race For Awareness is the #1 fundraiser event for the Colorado Ovarian Cancer Alliance. The race is Saturday at is happening at City Park. Denver7’s Jaclyn Allen will emcee. More info. can be found here.

7. Join hundreds of Coloradans on a Hike to End Hunger

Hundreds of Coloradans will hit the trails this spring to show their support for Hunger Free Colorado and the 2024 Hike to End Hunger. The Hike to End Hunger is an annual Hunger Free Colorado event that invites participants across Colorado to hike in solidarity to spread awareness about hunger in the state while raising funds to ensure every Coloradan has access to nutritious, culturally appropriate food. More info. here.