Hundreds of Coloradans hit the trails for the 2024 Hike to End Hunger

Hundreds of Coloradans will hit the trails this spring to show their support for Hunger Free Colorado and the 2024 Hike to End Hunger. The Hike to End Hunger is an annual Hunger Free Colorado event that invites participants across Colorado to hike in solidarity to spread awareness about hunger in the state while raising funds to ensure every Coloradan has access to nutritious, culturally appropriate food.



This year’s hike includes a Denver-based one-mile community solidarity hike and gathering that will be held on Saturday, June 8 at Berkeley Lake Park with registration opening at 9:00 a.m. This family-friendly event provides the opportunity for community to come together to show their support for ending hunger. There will be a one-mile group hike, food, presentations and activities at the park. People in communities outside of Denver are encouraged to organize a solidarity hike in their own community and share it on social media with the hashtag #Hike2EndHunger.

Everyone can make a difference for people facing food insecurity. By joining this event, participants contribute to building healthier communities and ensuring that fellow Coloradans have more equitable access to affordable, nutritious food.

The funds raised through the Hike to End Hunger contribute directly to ongoing efforts aimed at ensuring every Coloradan has access to the food they need to thrive. These funds enable Hunger Free Colorado to:



operate a statewide hotline that connects individuals with vital food resources and assists them in applying for SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps) benefits,

maintain an outreach team that travels across Colorado, meeting people in their communities to provide in-person assistance in spaces like county offices, medical clinics, and libraries,

actively advocate for policy changes that foster more equitable food systems at both the state and federal levels,

ensure an effective rollout of the statewide Healthy School Meals for All initiative that they helped pass in 2022, and

host future events like the Hike to End Hunger that bring community together and raise awareness about hunger in our state.

The funds raised through the Hike to End Hunger will help build a hunger-free Colorado.

Denver7 is a proud partner of Hunger Free Colorado and the Hike to End Hunger.

To learn more and to register for the Hike to End Hunger, visit www.HikeToEndHunger.org.

